43-year-old accused of drunken driving, causing crash in Lake Orion with child in vehicle

Derek Paul Sunman, 43, of Orion Township, is charged with operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. (WDIV)

LAKE ORION, Mich. - A 43-year-old man accused of drunken driving was arraigned Monday in connection with a crash in Lake Orion.

Derek Paul Sunman, Orion Township, is charged with operating while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16.

The crash happened at the corner of Atwater and S. Broadway streets.

Police said Sunman was heading southbound on S. Broadway Street and passed two vehicles using the center turn lane, sideswiping both vehicles and losing control.

Officers detected signs of intoxication and Sunman failed roadside sobriety tests, police said.

Sunman’s 13-year-old child was in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Sunman was given a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.