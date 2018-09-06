43-year-old shot multiple times during argument on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 43-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday during an argument on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Joy Road.

Police said the victim and the shooter got into an argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun.

The victim was shot multiple times and is currently in temporary serious condition, police said.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene in a silver Ford Taurus.

