43-year-old shot multiple times during argument on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 43-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday during an argument on Detroit's west side, police said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Joy Road.
Police said the victim and the shooter got into an argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun.
The victim was shot multiple times and is currently in temporary serious condition, police said.
Officials said the shooter fled the scene in a silver Ford Taurus.
