43-year-old Waterford Township man drowns after kayak overturns on Pleasant Lake

The body of a missing kayaker was found in Pleasant Lake. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 43-year-old Waterford Township man drowned Wednesday after his kayak overturned on Pleasant Lake, police said.

Witnesses told police the man's kayak overturned around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Lake near the 100 block of Edge Lake Drive. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Witnesses said the man was yelling for help before he slipped beneath the surface of the water. He was last seen 50 to 200 feet from shore, police said.

Divers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called to the lake and found the man's body about 300 feet from shore in 15 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

