44-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by teen driver in Chesterfield Township, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a teen motorist Tuesday night in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Crews responded to the deadly collision about 8:55 p.m., according to officials.

Investigators said the bicyclist, a 44-year-old Chesterfield Township man, was struck by a 17-year-old female motorist from New Baltimore near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Cotton Road.

The motorist remained at the scene and told police she was traveling northbound on Jefferson and didn't see the bicyclist until it was too late to stop. She said it was dark and raining, and that the bicyclist was in the roadway when she struck him.

The bicyclist was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators shut down the roadway for several hours while reconstructing the crash scene.

An investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to police, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were contributing factors in the collision.

