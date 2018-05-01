44-year-old man fatally shot during phone conversation with friend on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 44-year-old man was shot and killed while talking on the phone on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened at Kendall Street and Livernois Avenue. Police said the man was standing in the street talking to his friend on the phone when the friend heard gunshots.

Officials said the victim's friend heard two gunshots through the line before the phone went dead.

When police got to the scene, they found the man dead in the street.

Many people were outside because of the warm weather Tuesday, so there were several witnesses, police said. They are trying to get a description of the suspected shooter.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.