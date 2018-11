On Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Carlise Street, a 44-year-old man was found fatally shot.

DETROIT - On Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Carlise Street, a 44-year-old man was found fatally shot.

The victim's family had not heard from him since Thursday. He was found dead after family members went to check on him.

The victim's 2006 silver Chevrolet Impala is missing. The vehicle's license plate is unknown.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any information call police.



