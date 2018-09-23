45-year-old Flint motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT - A 45-year-old man from Flint is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a collision on westbound I-96.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on I-96 near M-39. The investigation revealed the car was stalled in the center lane and was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

