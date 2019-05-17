45-year-old man shot multiple times on Detroit's east side, police say

A 45-year-old man was shot in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Hayes and Fordham streets, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.

The shooter might have been driving a red Chrysler 300, police said. He is believed to be armed with a handgun, according to officials.

Police said the man they think was the shooter is in his 40s.

