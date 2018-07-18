45-year-old woman dies in house fire on Detroit's northwest side

One person was killed in a Detroit house fire. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person was killed Tuesday in a house fire on Detroit's northwest side, according to authorities.

Firefighters said a 45-year-old woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

When the fire started, the woman was in the house with her teenage daughter, who escaped.

Police said the woman was smashing out windows when they arrived, but she was overcome by the fire. Firefighters said that if they'd had another minute, they would have saved her.

The fire was at a house on Hartwell Street near McNichols Road.

