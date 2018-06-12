48-year-old Florida woman accused of breaking into Lake Orion homes to steal clothes, food

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 48-year-old Florida woman was arrested Saturday after deputies said she broke into multiple Lake Orion homes to steal clothes and food.

A Lake Orion police officer was called at 6:18 p.m. Saturday to a home on Axford Street for a home invasion. The daughter of the homeowner said she got to the house and found her mother's door open and a blonde-haired woman wearing a black dress inside.

The homeowner's daughter said the woman had taken some clothing items and food. The daughter said the woman argued with her when she told her to leave.

The intruder left the home during the argument and went west, toward the lake, police said.

An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy started searching the area for the woman and spotted a door wide open at a home on Grove Street. He went inside and found a blond woman in a black dress who had removed clothes from the home.

The woman, identified as Tracey Ischelle Omilian, from St. Petersburg, Florida, admitted that it wasn't her home, police said. She was taken into custody.

When the Lake Orion officer took custody of Omilian, she admitted she didn't know the occupants of either home, according to authorities. Lake Orion police had received earlier reports of a woman matching Omilian's description trespassing at a downtown business.

Omilian was taken to the Oakland County Jail. She was charged Monday with one count of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony, and breaking and entering, or illegal entry, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Omilian is being held on $20,000 bail.

Police said she has several outstanding warrants for her arrest from neighboring communities. She was arraigned on those charges as well. Officials said she has a lengthy criminal history going back to 1995.

Omilian is scheduled to return to court June 21.

