48-year-old man in critical condition after shooting near Detroit's Rouge Park

A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Rouge Park in Detroit on Friday, April 20, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 48-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times Friday morning near Detroit’s Rouge Park.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. Police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Outer Drive, near Lahser Road.

Officers found the victim on Spinoza Drive and said the man walked there from the shooting location, but a vehicle was found on Spinoza and victim had gunshot wounds in both legs. The victim had also been shot in the chest.

Police said the wounds may be old and had not received medical attention.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No other information was made available.

