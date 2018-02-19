48-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit's east side.

Police said the man was in a driveway getting into a Ford F-150 pickup truck around noon Monday in the 300 block of Chalmers Street when an unknown person pulled up, got out of his vehicle and fired shots at the man.

The shooter got back into his vehicle and fled south on Chalmers Street, officials said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Officials describe the shooter as black, with a dark complexion, and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. He had a slim build and was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was possibly driving a black GMC Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-506-2200.

