49-year-old man found dead in wooded area behind shopping center in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County deputies are searching for the family of a 49-year-old man found dead in a wooded area behind a shopping center in Ypsilanti Township.

Police said Alven Newsome was found at 2:27 p.m. Monday behind the Walmart shopping center on Ellsworth Road. Officials believe Newsome was living in the wooded area where he was found.

There were no signs of foul play, and police believe Newsome died of natural causes. They haven't been able to locate any family members.

Anyone with information about Newsome is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.