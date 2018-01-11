5 arrested after meth lab bust in Northern Michigan

Five arrested after alleged meth lab bust in Roscommon County (WPBN)

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. - Five people have been arrested after a meth lab bust in Northern Michigan.

WPBN reports the arrests stem from a December 2017 search warrant in St. Helen, where agents located and seized evidence of a meth lab operation.

Dominic Crawford, 24, Krista Smith, 26, Beth Nasser, 34, Travis Spragg, 29 and Joshua Fowler, 40, were arrested after a three-month investigation by Richfield Township Public Safety and the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group.

The group is now facing nearly 50 counts of various charges, including maintaining a methamphetamine lab, purchase pseudoephedrine to manufacture methamphetamine, maintain a drug house, maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine, and maintaining methamphetamine lab near a specified place, WPBN reports.

Police are still seeking one additional person connected to the operation.

