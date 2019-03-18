5 charged in meth ring bust in Michigan

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. - The bust of an active meth ring in Michigan has resulted in charges for five people.

WPBN reports the Traverse City Narcotics Team busted an active meth ring in Beulah on Thursday when detectives found people activly injecting meth. One person attempted to destroy evidence while another was in the middle of an overdose.

Eight ounces of crystal meth was found, $8,000 and a butane hash oil lab, WPBN reports. Here's who was charged:

Ronald Snyder, 54-years-old from Beulah, was charged with operating a drug house, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over 50 grams, possession of crystal methamphetamine over 50 grams, delivery of methamphetamine, operating a butane hash oil lab, and smuggling drugs into a correctional facility.

Paul Nanni, 43-years-old from Thompsonville, was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine over 50 grams, possession of crystal methamphetamine over 50 grams, and delivery of methamphetamine.

Martin Gregorski, 43-years-old from Manistee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, obstructing police (evidence destruction), and unrelated warrants.

Lottie Zavala-Aguilar, 36-years-old from Honor, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and an unrelated probation violation matter.

Michelle Conrad, 36-years-old from Elberta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of suboxone.

