5 children, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in northwest Detroit

DETROIT - Five children and one firefighter were transported to a hospital Thursday morning after a house fire in northwest Detroit.

The fire started at a house in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue, firefighters said.

Officials said three girls -- 4 months, 2 years and 4 years old -- a 3-year-old boy and another 4-year-old child were transported due to smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unclear.

A firefighter was also taken to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

"There were three children," neighbor Asia Tucker said. "It looked like a toddler, and there were two babies."

The firefighter was injured while kicking in the door to the house, officials said.

