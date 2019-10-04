5 firefighters hurt after upper level of burning vacant home collapses in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Five firefighters were transported to a hospital Thursday after the upper level of a burning vacant home in Southwest Detroit collapsed while they were inside, officials said.

Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a home in the area of Whittaker and Mullane streets, officials said.

They went into the vacant home, and the upper level collapsed, according to authorities.

Five firefighters were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. They are expected to be OK.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities said. They might also be taken to a hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Here's video from the scene:

