5 men involved in robbery at Detroit marijuana shop on Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a break-in at a marijuana shop on Gratiot Avenue, according to officials.

The incident happened at 2:21 a.m. Thursday in the 14900 block of Gratiot Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to an alarm at the store and found the door lock broken off, according to authorities.

Police said five men were involved.

An unknown amount of marijuana was taken. Police are checking to see if there is surveillance video that could help in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

