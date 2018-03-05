5 men use car to break into Detroit liquor store

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a band of thieves who used a car to break into a liquor store.

Repair crews were at A's Liquor store on Grand River Avenue after thieves smashed into the building around 3 a.m. Monday.

Five men in hooded sweatshirts pulled up in front of the heavy steel front door protecting the liquor store and backed a black Dodge Avenger into it twice.

When the car pulled out, the men went to work looting the store. They took trash cans in a side door to get behind the counter and started taking liquor, including Patron, tequila and Hennessey. They also ran off with two cash registers that didn't have any money inside.

The men smashed open an ATM and stole the cash from inside, police said.

Store manager Caesar Issa got a security call and watched the incident play out.

"We got on the cameras at home and it showed a car reversing into my side door twice, and five or six guys running in and trying to ransack the place," Issa said.

Four of the five men disguised their faces, but one didn't, and police got a good look at him.

"Thankfully, they didn't get away with too much," Issa said. "I'd rather give that away and save me the damage. It'll cost me about $10,000 to $15,000 in damage."

Issa said his store has been hit before and Detroit police caught the thieves. He believes they'll catch these men. He also said he'll be changing security measures.

