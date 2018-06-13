5 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 5 beaches are:

Saginaw Bay - Whites Beach Arenac

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Lake Michigan - Michiana Village Berrien

Lake Michigan - Lions Park Berrien

Walled Lake - Lakeshore Park Oakland

