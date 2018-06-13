News

5 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 5 beaches are:

  • Saginaw Bay - Whites Beach    Arenac
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach    Macomb
  • Lake Michigan - Michiana Village    Berrien
  • Lake Michigan - Lions Park    Berrien
  • Walled Lake - Lakeshore Park    Oakland

 

