5 Michigan news stories you may have missed this week

Here are five Michigan news stories you may have missed this week:

May 18, 1927 is etched into the fabric of a small Michigan town. In 1927, the town of about 300 people was the victim of a gruesome attack at its school. The attack was executed by a former school board member, Andrew Kehoe, who was seeking revenge for losing an election.

A Michigan pastor says his camera captured what he believes is an angel.

A motion sensor activated home camera, operated by Jordan Rivers Church in East Jordan, Michigan, captured an image that appears to show some type of "angelic" figure above a truck and then moving out of the frame.

A federal case playing out in Detroit is exposing the dangers Uber and Lyft drivers face when picking up strangers.

Ride-share services have changed the way people get around and have been a great source of income for people willing to drive them to their destinations. But the Local 4 Defenders exposed a terrifying crime against Uber and Lyft drivers.

You scream, we scream, we all scream for ICE CREAM.

Thrillist recently posted their list of the best ice cream shops in America. Two of them are right here in Michigan!

An Albanian mother of three was deported Wednesday night after living 18 years in Michigan.

Cile Precetaj, 46, was deported overnight. Her husband, Peter Gojcevic, said she called the family from Germany.

Precetaj has lived in the United States for 18 years. She faced a deportation scare in 2013, but she was saved by an executive order in 2014.

