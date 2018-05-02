5 of 6 suspects charged in abduction, death of woman found in torched vehicle in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Five of the six suspects in the abduction of a woman who was found in the trunk of a torched vehicle in Southwest Detroit are in police custody and authorities asked the public for assistance finding the sixth.

According to police, the fire happened Jan. 29 at about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Forman Street.

A body was found Jan. 29, 2018 in a bruned car on Forman Street in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

ORIGINAL REPORT: Body found in trunk of burned car in Southwest Detroit

Angela Neilson was found dead in the trunk of a 1997 Toyota Tercel. She was 28.

Homicide investigators determined the woman was kidnapped in the area of Hubbard and Toledo streets where.

Dangelo Fuller, 20, Damiso Marble, 30, Felicia Bowles, 38, Alyssa Dickson, 21, and Symone Monique Runels, 22 are all charged with murder, torture, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment.

Shavelle Monique Runels, 31, is still sought by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police homicide at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

