5 people charged in heroin bust on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - More guns and drugs have been taken off the streets in a big bust by federal officials.

Five people are charged in the bust by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and one stood before a judge Wednesday. Federal officials believe the group is involved with a good portion of heroin circulating on Detroit's east side.

Court documents reveal undercover agents made three separate heroin purchases from the defendants -- Bradford Jones, Christine Rourke, Derrick Solomon, Kari De-Marco Kimpson and Richard Miller -- over the course of several months.

The five defendants are facing federal charges for selling and distributing the highly addictive and deadly drug throughout Detroit.

Federal documents obtained by Local 4 shot ATF agents spent a lengthy amount of time doing undercover surveillance in the fall of 2017, and what they found led them to discover the defendants had a substantial amount of the drug.

Documents show agents spent thousands during the purchases, most of which happened along East Jefferson Avenue.

Records show five grams and nearly six and seven gigagrams of heroin were purchased. At one point, the ATF raided an apartment at Prince Hall Place off of Vernor Highway, where they discovered more heroin and other drugs, including crack.

Miller, the man accused of driving the drugs to the various locations around Detroit, was in court Wednesday. He was released on $10,000 secured bond after the judge read his charges: conspiracy to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

While the five people are charged in the bust, Miller is the only person to step forward and answer to his charges. The other four haven't been taken into custody yet.

You can watch Jermont Terry's full story in the video posted above.

