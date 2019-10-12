5 shot, 1 killed at Last Call Bar in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - One person is dead after a shooting at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 Mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Last Call Bar.

According to police, an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where a gunman fired shots with a handgun, hitting five people, killing one of them.

The shooter fled the scene in a newer, clean, silver Honda Ridgeline

Police said some victims suffered critical injuries, while others had minor injuries.

Authorities are working to gather more information on potential suspects and a possible motive behind the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100.

