5-year-old girl's death in Redford Township motel ruled homicide by investigators

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Investigators ruled a death of a 5-year-old girl in Redford Township a homicide.

A man and a woman have were taken into custody in connection with the girl's death, according to officials.

Police said they were called to the Inn America on Telegraph Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday. First responders took the girl to a nearby hospital.

The girl was with her mother's boyfriend, according to police. Police said there were no visible signs of trauma.

Officials said they are not searching for anyone else in the case.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, police said.

