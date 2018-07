5-year-old Michigan boy struck, killed by Jimmy John's delivery driver

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after being struck by a delivery driver in western Michigan.

The boy was hit Friday night while riding a bike in the Wayland area and pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified him as Blake Huffman.

Police say a 33-year-old woman driving the vehicle was delivering food for an area Jimmy John’s store. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The Wayland Jimmy John’s franchise owner, J.P. Walters, released a statement saying the accident was “a terrible tragedy for everyone involved.” The statement offers sympathy for the child’s family and says the franchise is cooperating with police.

As Blake's family cherishes warm memories, they're also dealing with uncertainty of how they'll cover funeral expenses. They have set up a GoFundMe account and are asking the community for help.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.