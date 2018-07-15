5-year-old struck by SUV in Canton

CANTON, Mich. - Police said a 5-year-old child was struck by a small SUV just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the collision occurred in the 51000 block of Mott Road. A 28-year-old Canton resident was driving a 2010 Ford Escape when the victim ran into the road in front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and has stable vital signs.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

The Canton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.