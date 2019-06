A peacock and duck were among 50 birds rescued from a Detroit home June 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A complaint to Detroit Animal Care and Control led to removal of about 50 birds from a Detroit home Thursday.

A bird that was rescued from a Detroit home June 27, 2019. (Photo: MHS)

Among the rescued birds were a duck and a peacock. The animals are receiving medical care from the Michigan Humane Society,

According to the MHS, information about the investigation can't be released, but there is the potential for criminal charges in the future.

A peacock that was rescued from a Detroit home June 27, 2019 receives care. (Photo: MHS)

About 50 birds were removed from a home in Detroit on June 27, 2019. (Photo: MHS)

