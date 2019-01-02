50-year-old woman killed while crossing Oakland County street without crosswalk, police say

A 50-year-old Brandon Township woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed, police said. (WDIV)

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 50-year-old Brandon Township woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed while crossing a street without a crosswalk, according to police.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area of M-15 and Seymour Lake Road.

Officials said a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by a 59-year-old Brandon Township man was traveling south on Ortonville Road south of Seymour Lake Road when the woman walked across Ortonville Road and into the pickup truck's path.

The area was not a designated area to cross the street, officials said.

The pickup truck struck the woman, and she was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were no passengers in the pickup truck, and neither drugs nor alcohol were considered factors for the driver. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

