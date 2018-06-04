53-year-old man fatally shot inside his house on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Family members have identified Jessie Lovett, 53, as the victim of a fatal shooting on Chalmers Street in Detroit. They believe someone broke in and shot Lovett inside his home.

“I can’t even explain it,” said Mack Varrett, Lovett's cousin.

Local 4 was there as family members learned about Lovett’s death.

Lovett's brother spoke with Local 4 off camera and said his brother left the house to get breakfast and buy lottery tickets, which was his daily routine.

While Lovett was gone, someone broke into the home through a window. When Lovett returned, they shot him in the head, relatives said.

“Aww, man, I can’t even tell you," Varrett said. "I just feel real bad about what happened."

Family members described Lovett as someone who always made people smile, no matter what the situation.

“We grew up together," Varrett said. "You might as well say he’s my brother and my cousin, ever since we were in elementary school."

Meanwhile, neighbors said this is a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s getting worse and worse every day it seems like,” neighbor Larry Varnado said.

