54-year-old stabbed by alleged purse thief in Pontiac

A 54-year-old man said he was stabbed by a purse thief. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 54-year-old man said he was stabbed by a purse thief during a confrontation in Pontiac.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of North Edith Street by a woman who said her 54-year-old friend had been stabbed.

The woman said she noticed that her purse was missing from inside her vehicle, and a short time later she noticed that her friend had been involved in a fight with another man. Her friend told her that he had been stabbed and he went to the hospital, police said.

Deputies spoke to the 54-year-old man at McLaren Oakland Hospital. He said he had confronted the man about the missing purse, prompting a fight.

The purse thief pulled out a knife during the fight and stabbed the 54-year-old in the side, according to authorities.

Deputies searched for the purse thief, but he was not found.

The 54-year-old man is stable and has been released from the hospital, medical officials said.

The purse thief is described as a black man in his 30s. He had dreadlocks and a thin build, the victim said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.