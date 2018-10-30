54-year-old Taylor man killed in garage fire

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 54-year-old man was killed in a garage fire in Taylor on Monday night.

Taylor police responded to the fire at around 11:35 p.m. on Monday on the 15000 block of Allen Road.

Firefighters recovered the body of a 54-year-old man from the burning structure. He was transported to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a witness, the deceased man observed smoke coming from the garage, entered the garage and became trapped inside.

The preliminary investigation points to a kerosene heater left burning as the possible cause of the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

