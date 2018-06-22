News

56-year-old Detroit man admits to 'bad habit' of following women while masturbating, police say

Man admits to following woman at Troy business, according to police

By Derick Hutchinson
A man was caught following a woman while masturbating in Troy, police said. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A 56-year-old Detroit man was arrested Monday for following a woman while masturbating, Troy police said.

Officers were called around 6:23 p.m. Monday to 200 West 14 Mile Road. A woman said she had realized she was being followed by an unknown man, and when she turned around, he was masturbating.

Police got a description of the man and found him still inside the business, according to authorities.

The man admitted to the act and told police it was a "bad habit," officials said.

He was issued a misdemeanor citation of disorderly conduct, police said.

