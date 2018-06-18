57-year-old Detroit man drowns while swimming in Monroe County pond

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 57-year-old Detroit man drowned Monday while swimming in a pond in Milan Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Perez was swimming around 1:50 p.m. Monday at Milan Beach off of Cone Road. Witnesses told police Perez was swimming on the east side of the pond when he went under the surface and never came back up.

Firefighters from Milan Township recovered Perez's body about 30 feet from the shore in eight to 10 feet of water, deputies said.

Paramedics pronounced Perez dead at the scene.

Perez's death is still under investigation by Monroe County deputies.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

