5K DTE Energy customers remain without power

Power is expected to be restored to most customers by Sunday evening.

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all three counties in Metro Detroit including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

The wind advisory was also issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

It will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for all the counties listed above.

POWER OUTAGES

Sunday's high winds led to thousands of power outages throughout Metro Detroit.

As of 5:30 a.m., DTE reported 10,000 of its customers in the region were without power. By around 1:30 p.m. a company spokesperson said 5,000 customers were still without power. DTE Energy hopes to restore power to most of the customers impacted by this evening. DTE is hopeful for minimal outages throughout the rest of the day.

