6 bricks of suspected cocaine found in truck on Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario - Officials seized 8.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine last week at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, authorities said.

A commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination Feb. 19 when returning to Canada from the United States, police said.

During the inspection, officials found six bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 8.2 kg.

A Waterloo, Ontario, man was arrested and charged, police said.

The tractor trailer was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency.

"This seizure demonstrates the hard work and perseverance of our officers who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders and to protecting our communities," said Tamara Allard, district director of Ambassador Bridge operations for the CBSA.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

