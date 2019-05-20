6 ducklings rescued from storm drain after severe weather in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. - Authorities from Port Huron police and fire crews rescued six ducklings Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, shortly after Sunday's tornado warning, a duck was spotted by two staff members of Orthopedic Associates of Port Huron off River Center Drive. The staff members went to investigate why the duck had been making noises and found six ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

Authorities arrived and helped the staff remove the ducklings.

Video of the rescue can be seen above.

