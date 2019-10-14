6 injured in Eastpointe bar shooting: What we know

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Six people were shot at a bar in Eastpointe early Saturday morning. We're still learning more about the story. Here's what we know, so far.

When and where it happened

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Last Call Bar, which is located on 10 Mile Road between Hayes Road and Gratiot Avenue.

What police are saying

According to police, an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where a gunman fired shots with a handgun, injuring six people. The shooter fled the scene.

Police said some victims suffered critical injuries while others had minor injuries. Originally, police reported one of the victims had died, but later issued a correction, saying one person was in critical condition.

The victims have not been officially identified, although police said four men and two women were among those shot.

No arrests yet

Eastpointe police were questioning a person of interest as on Sunday. No formal arrests or charged have been filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100.

Victim's friend speaks out

Friends of Jared Glenn said he was shot Saturday while trying to help a friend when a fight broke out at an Eastpointe bar.

Glenn, 34, of Roseville, is the victim in critical condition, friends told Local 4's Priya Mann.

"Jared ran out when he heard his friend, and he was the first one down," said Marie Burns, Glenn's friend.

His friend Stephanie Kennedy described Glenn, who has Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects his personality, as bubbly and gentle.

"He's just full of excitement, would make your day better," Kennedy said. Friends said Glenn is showing signs of improvement.

