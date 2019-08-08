6 injured when car fleeing police fails to yield, crashes into vehicle on Detroit's west side

The scene of an Aug. 7, 2019, crash that left six people injured on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Six people -- including four innocent victims in an SUV -- were injured Wednesday when a car fleeing Detroit police failed to yield at a traffic stop and caused a crash on the city's west side, police said.

Officers tried to stop a black Mustang on Wednesday night in the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon streets on Detroit's west side, police said.

The Mustang fled south on Mark Twain Street, officials said. The driver failed to yield at a traffic stop and crashed into a Cadillac SUV heading west on Lyndon Street, according to authorities.

Two men, ages 30 and 33, were inside the Mustang, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital while in police custody.

Police did not reveal specifics on their conditions.

Four people inside the SUV were injured, police said. A 44-year-old woman is in serious condition. A 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl are stable. A 14-year-old boy is in temporarily serious condition, according to medical officials.

Police said they turned off their overhead lights and did not pursue the fleeing vehicle after the attempted traffic stop.

