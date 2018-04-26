6 Latin Counts street gang members charged in connection with Southwest Detroit shootings

DETROIT - Six members of the Latin Counts street gang are facing charges in connection with shootings Oct. 7, 2017 in Southwest Detroit.

"This appalling shooting took place in a residential neighborhood and resulted in the killing of a suspected Latin Counts gang member and injuring two others. The Detroit One partners will continue to be relentless in our efforts to rid our neighborhoods of gang violence,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Ryan Jose Taylor and Christopher Nicholas Rishell were arrested Thursday, while four other men related to the shootings were already in federal or state custody.

Ryan Jose Taylor, also known as “Loco,” 22, of Detroit is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Rishell, also known as “C-5,” 28, of Lincoln Park is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Alberto Devin Roldan-Jackson, also known as “Berto,” 19, of Detroit is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Justin Robert Feiler, also known as “White Boi,” 21, of Detroit is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Gabriel Arocho, also known as “Kid” and “Big Kid,” 35, of Detroit is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Darnell Watson, also known as “Shadow,” 23, of Lincoln Park is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the superseding indictment, the gang operates primarily in Southwest Detroit, Lincoln Park and Ecorse. The indictment alleges that the gang is a criminal enterprise responsible for murders, robberies, and the distribution of illegal drugs. The gang uses violence to retaliate against rivals, to intimidate citizens in the community and to advance members’ positions within the gang.

