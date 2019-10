Six people were sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning Oct. 15, 2019 at a home on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Six people have been taken to the hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

It happened at a home on West Grand Boulevard near I-96 in Detroit.

The carbon monoxide was coming from a faulty furnace, officials said.

The ages of the six people range from 3 months to 73. Everyone is expected to be OK.

