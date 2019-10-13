6 shot, injured in Eastpointe bar shooting

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Six people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 Mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Last Call Bar.

According to police, an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where a gunman fired shots with a handgun, injuring six people.

The shooter fled the scene in a newer, clean, silver Honda Ridgeline.

Police said some victims suffered critical injuries while others had minor injuries.

Person of interest in custody

Eastpointe police are questioning a person of interest but have not released that person's identity because no one has been charged.

Local 4 spoke to Brandon Khalaf, who lives right next to the bar. He described the chaos at the bar that night.

"I was laying in bed and jumped out of bed. Moments later, the shots rang off," said Khalaf. He said the bar has a reputation for being rowdy and hosting dangerous crowds. He thinks the community needs to get rid of it.

"This bar didn't surprise me," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100.

