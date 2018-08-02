6-year-old boy drafted by Lawrence Tech University men's soccer team during special celebration

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Lawrence Technological University men's soccer team held a special draft celebration Wednesday for a 6-year-old boy.

Aiden Smith, who is non-verbal, was born prematurely and his organs weren't fully developed.

"He had to be resuscitated at birth," Aiden's mother Andrea Smith said.

Lawrence Tech joined forces with nonprofit, Team Impact, to allow Aiden to sign his name as a first-round draft pick with the soccer team during the event that was all about him.

"For him having his difficulties that he has, you kind of have look over that and say, 'You know you can get him out there,'" Aiden's father Michael Smith said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.