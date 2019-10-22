6-year-old girl found not breathing at Detroit home pronounced dead at hospital

DETROIT - A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday morning in Detroit, police said.
Police received a call about 6:45 a.m. about a child not breathing at a home in the 10600 block of Lakepointe Street.
Police said the child's aunt, a 24-year-old woman, was laying down with the child when she noticed the child was not breathing.
The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A cause of death has not been announced.
Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.