60 historic flags will be on display in Detroit's Fisher Building for Flag Day

DETROIT - In honor of Flag Day, 60 flags from around the world, dating back to 1928, will be on display in the Fisher Building in Detroit.

The "Flags at the Fisher" is an exhibition that pays homage to the historic flags that once hung in the building’s Arcade and represent the countries and flags of nearly 100 years ago. The flags were commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers when the building opened.

Some of the countries have changed flags, names and even boundaries during the Fisher’s lifetime. This kaleidoscope of color features countries and territories ranging from Armenia to Greece to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands to Myanmar to Canada’s much-different flag of 1928.

This display is free and open to the public 24/7 and will be on display until July 3. More on the event here from the Facebook event page.

The Fisher Building, an Art Deco gem in Detroit's New Center area, was designed by iconic architect Albert Kahn and opened in 1928.

An ownership group led by The Platform bought the Fisher in 2015 and have brought much of its beauty back to life. More history here from Historic Detroit.

