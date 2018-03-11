60th annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day parade, Corktown Races set for Sunday morning

DETROIT - St. Patrick's Day isn't until next Saturday, but the city of Detroit is putting on its festivities a week earlier.

The Corktown Races and 60th annual St. Patrick's Day goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday morning, March 11, in Detroit.

The day begins with the Corktown Races at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and finish at 3 p.m. Road blockage is to be expected along the parade route.

There are vehicular restrictions beginning in the area of Michigan Ave. and Griswold Street, and ending in the area of Michigan Ave. and 14th Street.

The Detroit Police Department encourages attendees and participants to have fun, but be mindful that barricades will be put up to restrict vehicular traffic along the parade route. They also encourage early arrival, to use alternate routes to get to and from your destination, and to be cognizant that open intoxicants on a public street is illegal and proper action will be taken when violations occur.

