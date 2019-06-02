News

61-year-old woman killed in Detroit pedestrian crash

Victim apparently hit while riding bike, police say

By Natasha Dado

The crash took place in the area of Bentler and Schoolcraft near the eastbound service drive at 9:25 p.m., police say. 

DETROIT - Police are asking for any information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday night. 

When officers arrived in the area the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was found in the street after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Police said it appears the woman was riding a bicycle when she was struck. 

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.  

