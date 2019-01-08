62 Michigan high schools participating in teen safe driving program

The IIHS released its list of top used vehicles for teenage drivers. (WDIV)

DETROIT - More than 60 Michigan high schools are joining a program to make driving safer for teens.

Strive For a Safer Drive (S4SD), a public-private partnership between Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), seeks to reduce traffic crashes, the leading cause of death for teens.

“Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are factors that increase the crash risk for young drivers,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “This campaign aims to increase safety and raise awareness about teen driving in a way that teens can relate to and better understand.”

As part of the S4SD program, schools receive $1,000 for students to create a teen-led traffic safety campaign to educate their fellow classmates about distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, underage drinking/impaired driving or winter driving.

Schools will submit a video or PowerPoint outlining campaign activities. The top five campaigns will be selected and those winning schools will win a cash prize ranging from $500-$1,500. Following their activities, schools will have the opportunity to send students to a free hands-on driving clinic with professional driving instructors sponsored by Ford Driving Skills for Life in the spring.

“Programs like Strive For a Safer Drive and Driving Skills for Life have been shown to be successful in helping young, novice drivers make smart decisions behind the wheel,” said Jim Graham, global manager, Ford Driving Skills for Life. “Through hands-on learning, we hope to improve teen driver safety and decrease the risk that teen drivers pose to themselves and others.”

The S4SD high schools for the 2018-2019 school year are:

Allegan County: Otsego

Barry County: Lakewood

Bay County: Garber

Berrien County: Benton Harbor

Branch County: Coldwater

Calhoun County: Athens Jr./Sr. High School and Harper Creek

Cass County: Cassopolis Ross Beatty

Chippewa County: Rudyard

Clare-Gladwin Cos: Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District (RESD)

Eaton County: Grand Ledge and Potterville

Genesee County: Atherton Jr./Sr. High School and Carman-Ainsworth

Grand Traverse County: Traverse City West Senior High School

Hillsdale County: Jonesville and Reading

Ionia County: Ionia

Lenawee County: JC/LISD Academy

Livingston County: Brighton and Hartland

Macomb County: Chippewa Valley, Dakota, Dakota Ninth Grade Center, DiAnne M. Pellerin Center, Fraser, Lake Shore, and Paul K. Cousino

Marquette County: Ishpeming

Mason County: West Shore ESD Career and Technical Education Center

Midland County: Midland

Monroe County: Bedford Senior High School, Dundee, Ida, and Monroe

Muskegon County: Muskegon Area Career Tech Center

Newaygo County: Newaygo

Oakland County: Berkley, Holly, Lake Orion, Lakeland, Lamphere, Rochester Adams, and University High School-Ferndale

Ontonagon County: Ontonagon

Presque Isle County: Onaway and Posen Consolidated

Sanilac County: Croswell-Lexington

St. Clair County: Anchor Bay

Tuscola County: Vassar

Washtenaw County: Dexter and Skyline

Wayne County: Ben Carson, Ecorse, Edsel Ford, Fordson, Golightly Career & Technical Center, Grosse Ile, John Glenn, Oscar A. Carlson, Plymouth, and Woodhaven



