62-year-old man injured in crash involving stolen Farmington Hills vehicle

Driver fled scene on foot, leaving stolen vehicle at scene

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - A crash involving a stolen Farmington Hills vehicle left a 62-year-old man injured Friday. 

According to an account from police, the victim was driving a red Honda CR-V when the car was struck by a stolen vehicle from Farmington Hills near Chandler Park Drive and Dickerson Avenue. 

The stolen vehicle is a burgundy Ford Flex with no license plate. The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the stolen vehicle there. 

Police said the victim was sent to a hospital and listed in critical condition. 

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

 

 