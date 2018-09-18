64-year-old Canton motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Washtenaw County

A 64-year-old Canton man was killed in a head-on motorcycle crash. (WDIV)

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 64-year-old Canton man was killed Saturday in a head-on crash, Washtenaw County deputies said.

Donald Neal was riding a motorcycle around 5:55 p.m. Saturday near the area of West Willow and Stony Creek roads, police said.

Neal suffered fatal injuries, officials said.

Occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

